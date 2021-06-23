Britney Spears '100 Percent Prepared' to Address Court Directly, Source Says

Britney Spears is "100 percent prepared" to address the Los Angeles court directly on Wednesday, a source tells ET.

In just a few hours, the 39-year-old singer is expected to speak out herself in the latest hearing for her ongoing conservatorship battle, which she's been under for 13 years. Britney will attend the hearing remotely, not in person, due to COVID-19 protocols.

"She's confident that she will have done everything in her power to regain her autonomy," ET's source says. "She is doing this with complete support from [boyfriend] Sam Asghari. He has stood by her throughout. She's been looking forward to this day for a very long time."

"Britney feels she is under a constant microscope, and she's been painted in the worst light," adds the source. "She feels as if she was never as out of control as so many people described her. She wants to impress on the courts that no one should have to endure losing control of almost every aspect of their life."

According to the source, Britney has been doing "really well" lately, and her boyfriend -- who is a health, fitness and nutrition expert -- is ensuring that she's been "making healthier lifestyle choices."

"They are very happy together," the source says, "and have put on a united front to ensure Britney gets some control of her life back."

Earlier on Wednesday, Sam took to Instagram Stories to share his support for his girlfriend on her big day. The fitness guru shared a photo of himself rocking a T-shirt with the words "Free Britney" painted in pink-and-purple writing. Sam also added a lion emoji at the top of the selfie, symbolizing the "lioness" nickname he often uses in his posts about Britney.

The shirt he rocked is in support of the #FreeBritney movement, a hashtag that was created by fans and is used by those who claim that Britney is being held against her will, and is trying to call for help through her social media posts.

The New York Times reported earlier this week that they obtained confidential court records that revealed Britney has quietly been pushing for years to end her conservatorship. According to the outlet, Britney expressed "serious opposition to the conservatorship earlier and more often than had previously been known" in the court records, and claimed that it restricted everything from "whom she dated to the color of her kitchen cabinets."

"She articulated she feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her," a court investigator wrote in a 2016 report, per the NYT, adding that Britney informed them that she wanted the conservatorship terminated as soon as possible. "She is 'sick of being taken advantage of' and she said she is the one working and earning her money but everyone around her is on her payroll."

Samantha Stark, who co-authored the aforementioned NYT article and directed The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears unauthorized documentary, spoke with ET outside the courthouse on Wednesday, where she shared her reaction to the confidential court docs.

"It was pure evidence," she said. "We know that Britney has been expressing her discontent, extreme discontent, with the conservatorship for many years. These sealed court documents really showed us that she's been asking, and asking for her dad to be removed for years."

Samantha also teased whether another documentary is in the works, as the crew was all on site ahead of Wednesday's hearing.

"We wanted to capture it just in case," she explained. "We're not totally sure yet, but we ended the documentary on a scene outside the courthouse like this where the judge declined to suspend her father in immediate suspension. That was kind of the note it ended on, so we thought we could, if we do another one, we could pick back up here on the time where she's supposed to speak and see if that's different."

Back in February, Sam slammed Britney's father, Jamie Spears, in a post shared to Instagram Stories. Jamie has been part of Britney's conservatorship since the beginning. The singer has been fighting for a while now to get him removed.

"Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles in our way," Sam, who's originally from Tehran, Iran, wrote. "In my opinion Jamie is a total d**k. I won't be going into detail because I've always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom."

Additionally, a source told ET at the time that Sam wants Britney to "finally be free of the conservatorship," adding that he's "one of the few people who doesn't need a chaperone to be around her."

