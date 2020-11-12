Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys Drop New Collab 'Matches': Listen!

The collaboration we had been wanting is finally here! Britney Spears released "Matches" featuring the Backstreet Boys on Thursday night. The song is featured on the deluxe version of her album Glory.

"'Matches' featuring my friends @backstreetboys is out now!!!!" Spears tweeted. "I’m so excited to hear what you think about our song together!!!! You can also listen to Glory Deluxe everywhere now!"

BSB also shared the song, tweeting, "What a GLORIOUS day it is... we’ve been asked about the possibility of a collab like this for the past 20 years and today is the day!! #BritneyXBackstreet is finally here!"

The electro-pop track begins with A.J. McLean singing, "I taste you in the air/Your energy everywhere/Oh, it’s borderline unfair/You know, I can see ‘em prayin’ it, screamin' my name, oh."

Nick Carter then continues, "And if it’s up to me (I)/I need you in between (My)/In my Egyptian sheets/You know, I can see ‘em prayin,’ think you feel the same, oh."

"Matches" is produced by Mike Wise and Ian Kirkpatrick. Fans first got news of the collaboration a week ago when the track list for the Glory re-release circulated online and revealed a track with the five singers.

Last week, Spears also released "Swimming in the Stars," which is featured on the LP, which originally dropped in 2016.

This is Backstreet Boys first single since 2019's "No Place," which was featured on their ninth studio album, DNA. It debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200, becoming the group's third No. 1 album there and the first since Black & Blue in 2000.