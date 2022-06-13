Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's New $11.8 Million Mansion Neighbors Kevin Federline's Home

Begin the housewarming! A source tells ET that newlywed stars Britney Spears and Sam Asghari purchased an $11.8 million, 11,650-sq.-foot home that sits on 1.6 acres in Calabasas, California. The house is in the same community as Kevin Federline, Britney's ex-husband.

The house is a sprawling, single-story estate built in contemporary Mediterranean style with tile, clay, and concrete. The property listing from Coldwell Banker lists the home with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a heated pool, home gym, movie theater, wine cellar, and separate maid's quarters.

Atop the amenities, the listing also includes an opulent description, complete with a 33 ft. high ceiling foyer wrapped in carved stone, arched hallways throughout the house, and custom-made chandeliers across the property. At the time of purchase, the estate had been on the market for just under five months.

"Kevin was surprised that in all of California, all the homes for sale, and all of the gated communities that are available, that Britney and Sam decided to choose the same one that Kevin lives in," a source tells ET. Nevertheless, the source added: "As long as their move doesn't invite paparazzi and a free for all, more power to her."

Last week, Spears hosted her and Asghari's wedding at her Thousand Oaks, California home. For the ceremony, the singer donned a white, off-the-shoulder gown by Versace, which featured a long veil. The groom looked dapper in a classic tuxedo. Spears arrived by rose-covered carriage, and pink roses were the main design theme.

