Britney Spears Claps Back After Her Topless Photo Is Criticized, Explains Her Missing Tattoo

Britney Spears is not here for her haters. The 39-year-old singer sent fans buzzing this week when she shared a topless photo of herself on Instagram.

In the pic, Spears shows off her bare back as she stands in front of a bathtub. The photo, which was only captioned with three ballet slipper emojis, had fans questioning if the person featured was really the pop star.

While some commenters were solely focused on expressing their support for the #FreeBritney movement following Spears' explosive statement about her conservatorship, others pointed out that Spears' tattoos were missing from the pic, making them think it wasn't her at all.

Spears has two tattoos that likely would've been visible in the photo, a fairy tattoo on her lower back and a Hebrew symbol on her neck.

Spears addressed the speculation in a follow-up Instagram post, sharing a quote graphic that read, "While you're talking behind my back, feel free to bend down and kiss my a**."

As for the missing tattoos, Spears explained, "OK, so I edited out my tattoo on my neck cause I wanted to see what it would look like clean. And yeah, I like it better so while you guys are talking behind my back go ahead and kiss my a**, haters!!!!!!"

Fans in the comments, though, were quick to point out that Spears' lower back tattoo wasn't mentioned in her message, leading some to maintain their belief that it wasn't the singer pictured.

Spears' posts came amid the ongoing battle over her conservatorship, which is overseen by her father, Jamie Spears. During a June hearing, Spears spoke publicly for the first time about her restrictions and limitations as a result of the conservatorship.

"I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it, but now I'm telling you the truth, OK," she said. "I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry, it's insane and I'm depressed. I cry every day."

