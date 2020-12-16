Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Claims He Hasn't Spoken to Singer Since August Amid Legal Battle

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, says he misses his daughter amid their ongoing legal battle.

Jamie, 68, claims that he hasn't spoken to his daughter since August and that he was on "good terms" with her up until her attorney filed to officially remove him as her conservator. ET has reached out to Britney and Jamie's attorneys for comment.

"I love my daughter and I miss her very much. When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally," Jamie told CNN on Tuesday. "I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family."

Jamie and his lawyer, Vivian Lee Thoreen, also claim that Britney's legal team is preventing him from speaking to her.

"Jamie's relationship with Britney is not that different than your average father-daughter relationship insofar as there has always been a mutual love and respect for each other," Thoreen told CNN. "Until Britney's court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham abruptly instructed Jamie not to contact Britney a few months ago, Jamie and Britney had spoken often and regularly throughout the entire conservatorship. In fact, they had spoken just the day before and had had a pleasant and collaborative conversation."

Last month, ET reported that Jamie would remain as co-conservator of her estate after she requested to have him "suspended immediately." During the Nov. 10 court hearing, Britney's attorney, Sam Ingham, claimed she feared her father and would not perform on stage as long as he remained a part of the conservatorship. The lawyer did note that Britney and her father hadn't talked in a long time.

While the judge did not suspend Jamie as co-conservator for the time being, the judge did agree to part of Britney's request, making Bessemer Trust a co-conservator. Ultimately, the singer wants Bessemer to be the sole conservator of her estate and her father to be removed. Another court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16.

Meanwhile, after a year of legal struggles, a source told ET earlier this month, "Britney has had a rough year when it comes to her conservatorship. While she appreciates what her father has done for her in the past, she feels she's ready to take more control of her finances and healthcare, and it's been an endless struggle. She is excited about turning 39, and she thinks this year will be a healing year for her."

As for her ongoing legal battle with her father over her conservatorship, the source added, "She is handling all the legal drama by staying positive and focusing on keeping a schedule each day, which has always been helpful for her state of mind."

