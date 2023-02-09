Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Pokes Fun at Reports He Ditched His Wedding Ring

Sam Asghari is assuring fans he still has his wedding ring. After pics surfaced of Britney Spears' husband without his wedding ring, the 29-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story to set the record straight.

In several selfies, Asghari proudly posed with his silver wedding band. One pic featured the actor hilariously holding his ring finger up to his mouth, à la Dr. Evil. Asghari included the laughing crying emoji with that particular shot.

Instagram/SamAsghari

Instagram/SamAsghari

After his attempts at showing off his ring, Asghari shared a snap from his and Spears' engagement announcement. "She does it better," he admitted alongside the pic, which showed Spears flashing her engagement ring-adorned finger to the camera.

Instagram/SamAsghari

Asghari concluded his post with a pic of himself wearing his wedding ring while on a plane.

Instagram/SamAsghari

As for the reason he took off the ring in the first place, Brandon Cohen, Asghari's rep from BAC Talent, told ET, "Sam is not having marital issues. He simply took off his ring because he is filming a movie."

Asghari's posts came at the same time that Spears is on a beach vacation without him. On Monday, Spears shared a swimsuit-clad video of herself dancing next to her longtime friend and manager, Cade Hudson.

Spears and Asghari tied the knot in June 2022 at the singer's California home.

In February, a source told ET that Spears has "struggled with drugs over the years," and that her family and friends grew so concerned recently that they planned an intervention. According to TMZ, who first broke the news, the intervention was canceled after Spears got wind of it.

Spears responded to all the speculation with an Instagram, denying the story and writing, "As my hubby says it best: don't believe everything you read!!!"