Britney Spears' Lawyer Says It Would Be 'Detrimental' to Give Her Father More Power in Conservatorship

Britney Spears' lawyer is against her father, Jamie Spears, having more power in her conservatorship.

In new court documents obtained by ET, Samuel Ingham claimed that "it would be highly detrimental to Britney's interest" to give Jamie any more control over her estate. Ingham's response comes after Jamie submitted a proposed order where he argued that some of his powers have been stripped away when he and Bessemer Trust became co-conservators of Britney's estate in November.

Ingham argued against Jamie's order, saying Jamie would retain the unrestricted power to select (and compensate) his own "professional investment advisors" separate and apart from Bessemer Trust.

"It is difficult to imagine a better recipe for conflict between the co-conservators and confusion with both Britney and third parties," he notes. "Ultimately, the appointment of Bessemer Trust would be rendered meaningless."

Per the docs, Ingham claims that Jamie is attempting to ensure that Bessemer won't ever become sole conservator of the estate, noting that it was originally Britney's request that Bessemer become sole conservator of the estate. Ingham wants to be able to revisit that possibility in the future. Their next hearing is set for Thursday, Feb. 11.

In December, the "Sometimes" singer's conservatorship was extended until Sept. 3, 2021. During the hearing, Jamie's handling of Britney's assets for 2019 were expected to be reviewed. However, at the time, the court agreed to continue the matters to later this year.

Before the extension, Jamie claimed in an interview with CNN that he had not spoken to his daughter since August amid their legal battle. He also alleged that he was on "good terms" with her up until her attorney filed to officially remove him as her conservator.

Meanwhile, ahead of Britney's 39th birthday, a source told ET, "Britney has had a rough year when it comes to her conservatorship."

"While she appreciates what her father has done for her in the past, she feels she's ready to take more control of her finances and healthcare, and it's been an endless struggle. She is excited about turning 39, and she thinks this year will be a healing year for her," the source added. "She is handling all the legal drama by staying positive and focusing on keeping a schedule each day, which has always been helpful for her state of mind."

