Britney Spears Shares Amazing Throwback Pic With Justin Timberlake & Sweet Note for Jamie Lynn's Birthday

The former Zoey 101 star turned 30 on April 4, with Britney posting a sweet belated tribute for her younger sibling on Friday. She accompanied the message with an amazing throwback photo of Jamie as a little girl, Britney smiling wide and her then-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, by her side. The photo appears to have been taken in November 2001, at the launch of the album Britney.

"Happy belated birthday to this beautiful soul 🎂🎂🎂 !!! I love you so much and damn it I wish I was as smart as you at 30!!!!" the "Sometimes" singer wrote. "It's weird to say that I was basically your momma when you were younger and yes I'm still older but your soul is and always has been wise !!!!"

Britney added that she is "truly and genuinely inspired by your path and the life you have created for your beautiful children and I'm so f**king proud to call someone as beautiful inside as you my sister." She also called her "a beautiful soul" and "so DAMN STRONG."

She also shared a story about them being younger and how they would wrestle at home. She concluded by writing, "PS I wish I was as strong as you and happy birthday 🎊 !!!!" she concluded.

For her 30th birthday, which landed on Easter, Jamie Lynn posted a number of photos from her family gathering with her daughters, Maddie and Ivey, and husband Jamie Watson. The former child star wrote that it was "very special" to her that her birthday was on "such a Holy day."

"I have many amazing things I’m looking forward to in the future, but I am also very aware that I have so much to be thankful for already🙏🏻," she continued. "I’ve decided to leave all the bull sh@t in my 20’s, and focus more on the good sh@t in my 30’s."

ET spoke with Jamie Lynn back in October, where she reflected on her memories of recording the theme song for her teen sitcom, and how Britney helped her pursue her dreams.

"The Zoey theme song was something me and my sister were a part of creating, and you know, I was like 12, I was nervous to go in the studio. Of course, [my] your big sis is like, 'Get in here and do it!'" Jamie Lynn shared. "She cheered me on and she was a big part of that song in the original version."

