Brooke Shields 'Proud' as Daughter Rowan Wears Her 1998 Golden Globes Dress to Prom: Pics!

Brooke Shields put her 1998 Golden Globes dress to good use! The actress took to Instagram on Saturday to show off the gown's reemergence from her closet -- for her daughter's prom night!

Shields -- who shares daughters Rowan, 18, and Grier, 15, with husband Chris Henchy -- proudly poses with her older daughter in a sweet snap.

"I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom ❤️," Shields captioned the pic. "Proud mama!"

As Shields' caption notes, she last wore the gown to the Globes in 1998, when she earned her second nomination for her NBC sitcom Suddenly Susan.

"You both are 🔥❤️," Ali Wentworth commented on the post, while Helena Christensen wrote, "Congratulations to your beautiful funny smart girl ❤️👏❤️."

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Shields isn't the only celeb sending their child off to prom this year. Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, and Jennie Garth also shared pics of their kids heading to their big dances -- with Garth even creating her daughter's dress from scratch!

"That was my first dress that I ever made," Garth told ET's Kevin Frazier. "It came out so good. I was really shocked. I didn't have a pattern or anything. I did it off of a picture she gave me."

"I mean, what moms do for their kids. I will do anything they need or ask me to do," she added. "Love my kids! I don't know what else to say."

