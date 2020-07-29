Brooklyn Beckham Shares Sweet Pics From Proposal to Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham is celebrating his fiancée! The 21-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham recently took to Instagram to share pics of his engagement to actress Nicola Peltz.

In one of the pics, Beckham's holding Peltz's hands as he sits next to here. Other shots in the post feature a kiss and celebratory hugs between the engaged pair.

"Can't imagine a life without you baby," Beckham captioned the pics. "You make me feel so special and make me laugh all the time x."

"I will always take care of you and will always have your back," he added.

Peltz shared similar shots on Instagram, captioning her post, "Brooklyn you're my world."

The couple, who have been dating for about 10 months, announced their engagement earlier this month.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day I love you baby xx," Brooklyn wrote on Instagram at the time.

Peltz posted a similar photo, writing, "You've made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you Harper for this pic."

