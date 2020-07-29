Brooks Laich Says Sex Was 'Pushed Down on the Priority List' in His Past Relationships

Brooks Laich is opening up about how he's learned to prioritize sex in relationships. On the latest episode of his podcast, How Men Think, the 37-year-old former hockey pro discussed how intimacy hasn't always been a priority in his past relationships.

"I think sexuality is something that gets pushed down on the priority list, on the totem pole for people. They’re, like, [focused on] work, kids, job, whatever. Gotta clean the house, get the groceries," he said. "It’s something that people -- at least in my experience -- I have, like, pushed down versus holding it up at the top, almost like living, eating, breathing."

Though Laich said that he thinks going up to a month without sex in a relationship is perfectly healthy, he did acknowledge that sometimes an effort has to be made to reignite a spark.

"I think at some point you just have to realize, 'OK, our connection has dissipated a little bit. Let’s intentionally move back into this space and even if we aren’t feeling it... even if it’s not just naturally a pull, like, oh my god, we’re all over each other, let’s create an atmosphere or environment or something where we are making time to be intentional about this,'" he said. "That can spark the natural pull too."

Laich's comments come two months after he and Julianne Hough announced their split following three years of marriage.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," the pair told People at the time. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Following their announcement, a source told ET that the couple had been experiencing problems for a while.

"It has taken Julianne and Brooks some time to find the right moment to announce their split," the source said. "They haven't been happy together for a long time but needed to come to terms with the fact that their marriage was over."

"Brooks loves his outdoor life in Idaho, wanted a more traditional marriage and to start a family. Julianne wanted a less traditional marriage, to focus on her career and loves her city life and Hollywood existence," the source added. "Brooks fell in love with Julianne but they have been living in different homes and even different states for months. They have been happier apart than together and realized they had no choice but to go their separate ways. Despite truly loving each other, they just didn't see eye to eye."

