'Bros' Trailer: Billy Eichner Stars in First-Ever R-Rated Gay Rom-Com From a Major Studio

Billy Eichner is taking his brand of comedy from the streets to the theaters by co-writing and starring in the first-ever, R-rated gay rom-com from a major studio. Ahead of the film’s anticipated fall release, Universal Pictures debuted the hilarious trailer for Bros, giving fans the first official look at the upcoming authentic comedy “about how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with.”

In addition to Eichner, Bros, which is co-written and directed by Nischolas Stoller and produced by Judd Apatow, stars an all-LGBTQ cast, including Luke Macfarlane, Ts Madison, Monica Raymund, Guillermo Díaz, Guy Branum, Amanda Bearse as well as Bowen Yang, Jim Rash, Harvey Fierstein and others.

And just like other major comedies directed or produced by Apatow and Stoller, Bros looks to be hilarious and raunchy and heartfelt and uniquely Eichner, whose mix of dry humor and wit has seen him go from the breakout star of Billy on the Street to one of Ryan Murphy’s ensemble players to the first openly gay man to lead a project like this.

While speaking to ET at CinemaCon, where fans first got a sneak preview of the laugh-out-loud trailer, Eichner explained why the film means so much to him. “It’s the thing I’m most proud of that I’ve ever done,” he said. “It’s just telling a story unlike any we’ve ever seen in a rom-com at this level. And I think, judging by the early reactions we’ve got and the early screening we’ve done, it’s really special.”

He added, “It’s honestly even taken me by surprise how much people are loving the movie. Also, they’re very moved by the movie in ways I didn’t even expect.”

And for someone like Eichner, who grew up loving romantic comedies but just never saw himself reflected onscreen in a genuine way, Bros was his chance to make something that is “authentic and real and truthful.”

“And it is. And I’m really proud of that and really grateful,” he said.

Bros debuts in theaters on September 30.