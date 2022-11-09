Brothers Osborne's John Osborne Details 'Long' IVF Journey to Wife's Pregnancy with Twins (Exclusive)

John Osborne is about to be a dad -- times two! At the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, Brothers Osborne took home the trophy for Vocal Duo of the Year, and John used his and brother T.J. Osborne's acceptance to announce that his wife, Lucie Silvas, is pregnant with twins.

"My wife Lucie’s pregnant, we got twins on the way," John excitedly said to cheers from the crowd. "I love you, babe. You’re gonna be an amazing mom."

After the big win, ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the duo backstage, and John opened up about his and Lucie's journey to start a family.

"My wife and I have been trying for a very long time and we've done IVF. It was a long journey and it finally worked out," he said. "If anyone out there is struggling with IVF or fertility, just hang in there. It worked for us and I feel very lucky."

T.J., who posed for pics with his partner, Abi Ventura, as well as his brother and sister-in-law ahead of the show, told ET that he's ready to step in for uncle duty.

"I am an uncle already... I'm actually a great uncle," he said, adding, "I love it. I love kids... The more the merrier."

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

As for their big win, which was presented to them by Wynonna Judd, the brothers couldn't be more proud.

"That was wild," John said. "Typically, we would meet somebody backstage or elsewhere where we would have a chance to say all of our dumb questions, but this time it was like, 'I want to ask you all the dumb questions, but there's a mic and I gotta talk and there's a camera.'"

"For her to walk out and then say our name, the whole thing felt like a dream," T.J. agreed. "I'm still processing it. It's really crazy to be standing next to someone that we all admire so much and who handles herself with so much grace and just hands us this award. It felt like a passing of the torch to us."

