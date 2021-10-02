Bruce Springsteen Arrested 3 Months Ago for DWI and Reckless Driving

Bruce Springsteen's arrest nearly three months ago is just coming to light. ET confirms with the National Park Service (NLS) that the 71-year-old singer was arrested in Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey, on Nov. 14, 2020, and received three citations.

Springsteen was charged for driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area, NLS spokesperson Brenda Ling tells ET. "Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process," Ling's statement notes.

According to TMZ, the "Born in the U.S.A." singer will have a court date within the next few weeks.

News of the rock star's DWI comes just a few days after he starred in a Super Bowl commercial for Jeep.

Springsteen is scheduled to appear at the Light of Day Foundation’s Winter Love Fest 2021 virtual concert on Feb. 13. ET has reached out to Springsteen's rep for comment.