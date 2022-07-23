Bruce Willis and 10-Year-Old Daughter Mabel Dance to Lizzo Remix in Cute Video

Bruce Willis is like the rest of us. He gets his happy dance going to start the weekend, and his 10-year-old daughter, Mabel, joined him on the fun!

The 67-year-old actor and Mabel appeared in a short video posted on Instagram by the actor's wife, Emma Willis, who captured the sweet father-daughter moment. In the snippet, you can see Mabel going all out and Willis is doing the same to the tune of a remix to Lizzo's "About Damn Time."

Emma captioned the post, "Bringing that weekend in strong!" For good measure, she also added a couple of dancing emojis. While the video lated only five seconds, fans loved it, and made their feelings known in the comments section.

One fan wrote, "Thank you for sharing videos of Bruce ❤️ I am sure all the fans throughout the globe love to see him smile and have fun 🤩 Beautiful family 🍀🤗 Love from Switzerland 🇨🇭." A fan replied to that comment saying, "💯% concur from the other end of the globe in the Philippines. Warmest love to our legendary Bruce and his lovely fam. ❤️."

Emma's made a valiant effort to let fans know Willis is in good spirits since Willis's family released a statement back in March announcing he would be stepping back from the spotlight due to his aphasia diagnosis, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

Just last week, Emma shared a video montage featuring scenes from Die Hard to celebrate the 34th anniversary of his iconic action blockbuster. The video Emma shared was also intercut with a clip of Willis standing on the famous rooftop of the towering Nakatomi Plaza.

"On top of Nakatomi Plaza 34 years later," Heming wrote, referring, of course, to Fox Plaza in Los Angeles, where Die Hard was filmed.