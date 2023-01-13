Bruce Willis and Daughter Tallulah Willis Embrace in Cute Photos

Bruce Willis is looking like a million bucks!

The 67-year-old actor made a rare appearance on his 28-year-old daughter's Tallulah Willis' Instagram account, where he's seen striking a couple of poses in two of the eight photos she posted. Willis is seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey sweats and navy blue Nikes. Tallulah dons grey pants, a colorful shirt and white socks.

In both photos, Willis has his arm wrapped around his daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, and he's making a face for the camera while holding his right arm out.

Tallulah captioned the post, "high drama club ~~ life skills ~~ fingers crossed I eat a veggie this week LMAO 🤪."

Willis, who last March stepped away from acting after he was diagnosed with aphasia, previously made an appearance with Tallulah in an Instagram snap she shared back on Dec. 7. In that photo, Tallulah can be seen hugging her tiny pooch alongside her mom, Demi, as Willis looks on in amazement.

Also last month, Willis' wife, Emma Hemming, shared a sweet photo with the entire family getting ready to celebrate the holidays. Emma, Demi and Bruce's kids -- daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8 -- were also part of the adorable photo, as was Tallulah and her sister, Rumer, 34.