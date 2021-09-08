Bruce Willis Is a Notorious Prisoner in 'Corrective Measures' -- See the First Look Photos

Based on the popular graphic novel, Corrective Measures co-stars Willis and Michael Rooker and takes place at San Tiburon, an Ubermax prison hidden in the Great Northwest, resided by monsters, cyborgs, and supervillains, all equipped with 24-hour power inhibitors and shock-collars.

"Most notorious among them is Julius 'The Lobe' Loeb (Willis), a super genius sitting on an untraceable fortune. Warden Devlin (Rooker) is arguably as corrupt as his charges, with his sole interest in The Lobe’s riches, and has been trying to crack The Lobe for years without success," the official synopsis reads. "The fragile peace of the prison is thrown into chaos with the arrival of Payback (Dan Payne), a murderous vigilante with red intentions on the entire prison community, and Diego Diaz, a driver on a trumped-up sentence. As tensions among the inmates and staff heighten, anarchy engulfs the prison and order is turned upside down."