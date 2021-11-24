BTS and James Corden Stop Traffic With Epic Crosswalk Concert

Sometimes in Los Angeles, magic just happens! The megahit K-Pop group BTS gave West Hollywood drivers a thrill with an epic Late Late Show crosswalk concert.
The concert -- which was filmed on Tuesday, and is set to air in a future episode -- saw James Corden team up with BTS to perform some of their biggest hits right in the middle of traffic, as drivers waited at red lights.
On Beverly Boulevard, outside the Late Late Show studios, RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga and V hit the crosswalk to deliver their trademark high-energy performances and flawless choreography.
The fun crosswalk concert saw the group, along with a whole slew of excited back-up dancers, perform "Dynamite" and "Butter" -- the latter of which saw the boys rocking gold-and-black suits while busting out their impressive moves in front of a giant sign reading "B-U-T-T-E-R."
All while traffic simply waited for the light to turn.
The show teased the musical segment earlier that day, sharing a fan video of the concert which they captioned, "Before tonight's #LateLateShow with @bts_twt, here's a little peek at the incredible Crosswalk Concert they filmed today that will air in an upcoming episode!"
The concert was also documented by dozens of onlookers who gleefully took to social media to share in the glory of BTS.
The Late Late Show airs weeknights at 12:30am ET/PT on CBS.
For more fun BTS greatness, check out the video below.
RELATED CONTENT: