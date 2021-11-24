BTS and James Corden Stop Traffic With Epic Crosswalk Concert

Sometimes in Los Angeles, magic just happens! The megahit K-Pop group BTS gave West Hollywood drivers a thrill with an epic Late Late Show crosswalk concert.

The concert -- which was filmed on Tuesday, and is set to air in a future episode -- saw James Corden team up with BTS to perform some of their biggest hits right in the middle of traffic, as drivers waited at red lights.

On Beverly Boulevard, outside the Late Late Show studios, RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga and V hit the crosswalk to deliver their trademark high-energy performances and flawless choreography.

The fun crosswalk concert saw the group, along with a whole slew of excited back-up dancers, perform "Dynamite" and "Butter" -- the latter of which saw the boys rocking gold-and-black suits while busting out their impressive moves in front of a giant sign reading "B-U-T-T-E-R."

All while traffic simply waited for the light to turn.

The show teased the musical segment earlier that day, sharing a fan video of the concert which they captioned, "Before tonight's #LateLateShow with @bts_twt, here's a little peek at the incredible Crosswalk Concert they filmed today that will air in an upcoming episode!"

Before tonight's #LateLateShow with @bts_twt, here's a little peek at the incredible Crosswalk Concert they filmed today that will air in an upcoming episode!

The concert was also documented by dozens of onlookers who gleefully took to social media to share in the glory of BTS.

This video of u carrying our little mochi is so precious

Oh just that little band BTS doing James Corden's Crosswalk show in LA right now!

Oh just another lunch drive in Los Angeles..and you know…#bts doing a casual street performance in front of my car (and James Corden giving a piggyback - spoiler alert sorry!)…

imagine you're just driving and stopping at a red light then bts suddenly performs RIGHT IN FRONT OF YOU

pic.twitter.com/YwOkoibR6z — ًac ⁷ ♡ (💤) (@vminggukx) November 24, 2021

The Late Late Show airs weeknights at 12:30am ET/PT on CBS.

