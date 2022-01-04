BTS Gives Health Updates on Suga, Jin and RM Amid Their COVID-19 Battles

RM, Jin and Suga have all recovered from COVID-19. The BTS members, who all tested positive for the virus last month, have made it through their respective quarantines, their management company, Big Hit Music, said in statements posted to Weverse.

Suga was the first member to complete his quarantine, with Big Hit Music revealing that, as of noon on Jan. 3, he had "made a full recovery." The statement noted that Suga "did not exhibit any particular symptoms" amid his COVID-19 battle, and is now cleared to "return to his daily activities."

RM and Jin were cleared shortly thereafter, which Big Hit Music announced via a similar statement. Like Suga, neither RM nor Jin "exhibited any particular symptoms during their quarantine," though Jin did have "a slight fever when he first began treatment." Jin, the statement noted, "has since made a full recovery."

"We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artist's health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19," the statement added. "We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority, and to vigilantly follow the healthcare guidelines."

Big Hit Music revealed the BTS members' positive COVID-19 tests last month. Suga tested positive first, and was followed my RM and Jin, the latter of whom chose to get tested after "feeling flu-like symptoms."

At the time, the management company noted that all three members had received the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine in late August.

The positive COVID tests came just weeks after the group announced that they would be taking a break as a boy band. Around the same time, all seven members of the group, RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga and V, launched separate Instagram accounts.