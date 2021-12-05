BTS Taking 'Extended Period of Rest' With First Break Since 2019 Hiatus

Everybody needs a vacation from time to time. For BTS, that time is coming soon.

Big Hit Music, which manages the band, took to social media on Sunday to announce that the group will be taking an "extended period of rest" when their announced engagements are concluded.

"We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour," the statement shared.

According to the notice to fans, "BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists."

"This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy," Big Hit Music explained. "It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families."

Anticipating some potential blowback from the announcement, Big Hit Music shared, "We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest."

While on this extended hiatus from performing, the statement says that the members of BTS -- RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga and V -- will be "focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a 'new chapter'. They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul."

"We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans," the statement concluded.

BTS - which was formed by Big Hit in 2013 -- previously announced a period of rest in August 2019. They returned shortly after and subsequently released two of their most popular hits, "Dynamite" and "Butter."

The announcement comes just two weeks after the group took home every award they were nominated for at this year's American Music Awards, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite Pop Song. BTS was also recognized with a nomination for Best Pop/Duo Group Performance at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards.