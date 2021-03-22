Buckingham Palace Considers Hiring a 'Diversity Czar' After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Claims

Buckingham Palace is addressing any diversity issues. According to a royal source, the Palace is considering hiring a "diversity czar" in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shocking claims during their Oprah Winfrey interview that aired earlier this month.

The source adds that in the coming weeks there will be a “listen and learn" approach about how practices might be able to be improved and include more representation.

“It is something that has to be considered, but it is too early for any firm plans to be announced," the source adds. "We are listening and learning, to get this right."

The source notes that diversity is something that the royal family takes seriously, but more can always be done.

In the 90-minute special, both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed their future child's skin color was called into question by an unnamed senior member of the royal family.

While speaking with Oprah about the conversation over their son Archie's title, Meghan said there were "concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born." She said it would be "damaging" to reveal who had voiced those concerns.

Harry later confirmed that a conversation about Archie's skin color did take place, but said he wasn't comfortable sharing specific details.

"That conversation, I'm never going to share. But at the time, it was awkward. I was a bit shocked," he said. "That was right at the beginning... 'What will the kids look like?'"

Following the couple's explosive interview, the Palace released an official statement, saying, "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."