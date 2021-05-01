Caitlyn Jenner Criticized for Opposing Trans Girls in Sports Amid Run for California Governor

Caitlyn Jenner is facing backlash for her recent remarks regarding trans athletes. The reality star's comments come shortly after announcing her plans to run for governor of California.
Jenner recently expressed her opposition to trans girls competing in sports on teams that match their gender identity and drew additional heat for referring to trans girls as "biological boys," while voicing her support for a bill that is roundly considered by many in the community as anti-trans in its intent.
Jenner said the issue is "a question of fairness," in a video obtained by TMZ.
"That's why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls' sports in school," Jenner said in the video. "It just isn't fair. And we have to protect girls' sports in our schools."
The remarks drew quick criticism from many prominent figures in the LGBTQ+ community, who condemned the comments, and slammed Jenner for advocating for a bill that would unfairly target trans individuals.
"Caitlyn Jenner is no friend of the LGBTQ community," George Takei tweeted on Sunday. "Don't call her an activist. She's a menace."
"A trans girl is a girl. A trans boy is a boy. Everyones built different no matter what gender you are," RuPaul's Drag Race star Trinity "The Tuck" Taylor tweeted. "Theres very small framed people and also larger framed muscular people all across the spectrum! STOP finding ways to delegitimize someone’s gender. SHAME ON U @Caitlyn_Jenner."
A few hours after Jenner's initial remarks went viral and the criticism rolled in, the reality star took to Twitter to double down on her stance.
"I didn’t expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I’m clear about where I stand," Jenner wrote. "It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools."
The controversy comes just over a week after Jenner announced her plans to run for governor, while advocating for recalling Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Jenner revealed via Twitter that she has filed the paperwork to run in 2022. "I'm in!" she wrote. "California is worth fighting for."
"California has been my home for nearly 50 years," she continued in a statement posted to her campaign website. "I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people."
