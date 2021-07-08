Caitlyn Loane, Rising Australian TikTok Star, Dead at 19

Family and friends of young Australian TikTok star Caitlyn Loane are in mourning over her untimely death at age 19.

Caitlyn's father confirmed the news of his daughter's death in a statement to The Mercuryon Thursday.

"She was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our family," her father, Philip Loane, shared. "Words can't describe our loss."

Caitlyn was a rising TikTok star who cultivated a fan base through videos devoted to her passion for agriculture and farming in her home state of Tasmania. Her account had over 50,000 followers and videos she shared would routinely attract millions of views.

"Her smile lit up the room," Caitlyn's mother, Richele Loane, told The Mercury, adding that the young farmer and TikTok content creator "wasn't afraid to get her hands dirty -- In some photos she has mud up to her knees."

While the family didn't not directly disclose the young woman's cause of death, her father told the outlet that "every day should be ‘R U OK?' day."

The comment is seemingly in reference to the Australian-led national day of action, R U OK? Day, which seems to encourage conversations about mental health and wellness with an aim toward suicide prevention.

Caitlyn's family told the outlet that the young farming enthusiast and popular video star leaves behind "a lasting legacy for young people in the agricultural industry" in her home country and across the world.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).