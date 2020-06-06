California to Resume Film and Television Production as Governor Announces New Reopening Plan

Things may be looking up for the entertainment industry. On Friday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom shared the guidelines for film and television productions to resume in Hollywood after being shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The California Department of Public Health said in a statement, per THR, via the Governor's Office that "music, TV and film production may resume in California, recommended no sooner than June 12, 2020 and subject to approval by county public health officers within the jurisdictions of operations following their review of local epidemiological data including cases per 100,000 population, rate of test positivity, and local preparedness to support a health care surge, vulnerable populations, contact tracing and testing."

"To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, productions, cast, crew and other industry workers should abide by safety protocols agreed by labor and management, which may be further enhanced by county public health officers," the statement continued. "Back office staff and management should adhere to Office Workspace guidelines published by the California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Industrial Relations, to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission."

As concern grows over the worldwide spread of COVID-19, the entertainment and sports industries took proactive measures to keep themselves and their audiences safe from the virus, which can be fatal in extreme cases.

At the beginning of the month. Variety reported that Mission Impossible: 7 is set to restart filming in September, with the film’s outdoor scenes are set to shoot first, with precautions put into place.

In other reopening plans, last month Walt Disney World announced their plans for a "phased reopening" of some of its Florida parks, with mask requirements, enhanced cleaning measures and updates health and safety protocols. Pending county and state approval, Disney plans to begin with reservation-only openings at Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom on July 11, followed by EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 15.