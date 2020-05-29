Cameron Boyce's Mom Tears Up Thanking Fans for Their Support On Late Son's Birthday

Cameron Boyce's mother is paying tribute to her late son on what would have been his 21st birthday Thursday. Libby Boyce fought back tears while sharing a heartfelt message with her son's fans in a video thanking those who have offered their support and condolences since his death.

The actor's mom shared the video through the Cameron Boyce Foundation -- an organization created in his memory to support charitable endeavors that were important to him during his life, as well as advocate for epilepsy awareness.

Libby tearfully thanked fans who donated to the cause and helped the organization reach its $50,000 goal, after several of Boyce's friends and former co-stars got the word out on social media about the foundation's efforts, in honor of his birthday.

"Everybody, I'm just reading all the notes on the Cameron Boyce Foundation page of all of the comments with the donations and I am just really blown away," Libby said in the message. "Really blown away by all the amazing comments and how many people loved Cameron."

The Descendants star died suddenly in his sleep July 6, 2019, at the age of 20, after suffering a fatal seizure amid his ongoing struggle with epilepsy.

"You know, I just really wanted to say thank you and it's so appreciated and we really will be doing amazing things so his death is not in vain," she continued. "Thank you."

Back in August, following the premiere of Descendants 3, the Disney Channel shared a video tribute in Cameron's memory. The memorial included scenes from his movies, several interviews with his former co-stars and a message of love.

"Everything you are, every smile, every laugh, every dance, every hug, every moment, everyone you touched…you mean everything to us," the message in the tribute said. See the video below for more.