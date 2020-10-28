Cameron Diaz Talks Potentially Returning to Acting: 'Never Say Never'

Cameron Diaz has been candid about stepping back from the entertainment industry in recent years. The 48-year-old actress hasn't appeared in a film since 2014's Annie remake, but on Tuesday, she talked about the possibility of returning to the big screen.

"I feel really resolved. I mean, I never say never to anything, first of all," Diaz explained on Naomi Campbell's YouTube series, No Filter With Naomi. "But I feel really resolved. I haven't made a movie since 2014. It's been a long time, it's been seven years or six years since I made a film. Girl, I am OK with that."

Diaz, who explained in the interview that she went from being a model to an actress without any real ambitions of getting into the industry, admitted that she doesn't miss acting one bit.

"There's no part of me that's like, 'I gotta get back in front of the camera' or anything like that. 'I gotta go act!' I don't feel that way," Diaz said. "That's not to say I won't some day, but I'm very resolved in where I'm at right now."

Campbell was insistent that Diaz would one day return to acting, saying that the star's new experience as a first-time mom would make her a totally different actress.

"Yeah, I'll come back, people will be like, 'There's a new actress, a new, older actress on the scene!'" Diaz joked of a younger generation not recognizing her. "We'll see what happens. I never say never to anything."

While she isn't overly eager to get back to acting, Diaz is loving her life as a new mom to 9-month-old daughter, Raddix.

"I love it. A lot of people do it the other way around. They kind of have a family, get married, have a family in their youth, and I'm kind of doing it in the second half of my life...The only pressure for me now is I have to live to be 107, so no pressure!" she joked. "I really feel like this is my sweet spot and my happiest time in my life. Even with all the amazing experiences I've had, you know, in traveling and accomplishments of working hard and putting things into the world that I'm proud of, I know this is really the most gratifying moment in my life to get to this place."

Diaz noted that having a family later in life is a "real choice," adding, "You really have to work hard for it."

She said the same is true for her marriage. She married rocker Benji Madden in 2015.

"When you're older and you start a marriage, you're really aware of what it takes to become partners with one another because you've been individuals for so long," she explained.

