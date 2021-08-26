Camila Cabello Shuts Down Rumors She's Engaged to Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello is not engaged to Shawn Mendes. As it turns out, she just doesn't know which finger she shouldn't wear a ring on if she wants to avoid revving up the rumor mill.

The singer recently sparked speculation that she and Mendes decided to take their relationship to the next level after she appeared in some TikTok videos rocking a sizable sparkler on her engagement ring finger.

Cabello spoke with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday's Tonight Show, and the host kicked the interview off with the lingering question on many fans' minds: "Did Shawn Mendes ask you to marry him?"

"He has not," Cabello responded. "And I am not engaged."

"I just, I swear to God I don't know what hand an engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I'll just put [a ring] on my ring finger," she explained. "I'd actually like you to enlighten me. Which had is the engagement hand? Because I don't know. My parents are married and they both lost their rings, so my mom couldn't tell me either."

"It's the left, right?" Fallon said, seemingly unsure. "Yeah, I think it's the left."

"You don't even know!" the singer exclaimed. "Is this common knowledge? You sound insecure about this."

"Well, I almost ripped my finger off with my wedding ring," Fallon said, referring to a high-profile accident several years ago that left his hand bandaged up for several weeks. "So I just have a tattoo on my lower back.... it says 'Taken.'"

Laughing, Cabello jokingly played along and quipped, "I have a tattoo of Shawn on my lower back too."

"We have the same tattoo!" Fallon joked, playing along.

"Actually, it says 'Señor,' and he has one on his lower back that says, 'Señorita," Cabello added, as Fallon and the audience cracked up.

The cute couple celebrated their two-year anniversary together back in July, and last December Mendes told ET's Katie Krause that he and the "Havana" songstress have "absolutely" talked about getting engaged.

"I think for me it's always been if I'm not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don't know, I really think when you know, you know," he says of Cabello. "She's been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old."

"At the same time, I know we are really young so I don't want to jump, like, insanely fast," he added. "But I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person."

On Thursday, the 24-year-old singer also showed off a new haircut on Instagram. She posted a series of pics debuting her new chic, shoulder-length bob.

Check out the video below to hear more.