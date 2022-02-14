Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Tests Positive for COVID Following Prince Charles' Diagnosis

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, Clarence House released an official statement sharing the royal’s diagnosis. “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. We continue to follow government guidelines,” the statement read.

“We will not be providing a running commentary on medical issues. Her Royal Highness has been triple vaccinated. We will continue to follow all government guidelines and review engagements on that basis.”

Camila’s positive COVID diagnosis comes just four days after it was confirmed that her husband, Prince Charles, had tested positive as well. The 74-year-old royal was attending a solo royal engagement in Winchester, on Feb. 10, when it was announced that her husband had tested positive.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

At the time, the statement read, “This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating."

"HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible."

Charles, 73, had recently spent time with his mother, Queen Elizabeth, two days before his positive test. A source told ET that 95-year-old monarch and Charles met on Tuesday after she returned from Sandringham. According to the source, the queen is not displaying any COVID symptoms, and the Palace will continue to monitor the situation.

Charles tested positive for the first time in March 2020. At the time, the royal was said to be in good spirits and working from home with mild symptoms.