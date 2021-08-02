Camille Kostek Kisses Boyfriend Rob Gronkowski After Super Bowl Win

Sharing a kissing photo with Gronk as they celebrated the win on the field, Kostek wrote, "Tastes like a champion ❤️❤️❤️ ILY @gronk."

She also posted a photo with Gronkowski and his mom, Diane Walters, grinning on the field together, writing, "CAN'T THINK OF A CAPTION RN IM CELEBRATING."

The Sports Illustrated model, who has been dating Gronkowski since 2015, also posted a video dancing on the field with Tom Brady's wife, Bundchen, after the win.

Gronkowski picked up his fourth Super Bowl ring on Sunday and Brady scored his seventh. His girlfriend later shared more pics of her and Bundchen as well as Brady and Gronkowski. "When you find out you’re going to Disney," she wrote.

Kostek posted many videos throughout the game, at one point writing, "I have already lost my voice. Proud gf over here."

Prior to the big game, Kostek served as ET's correspondent, interviewing Brady about playing with Gronkowski. The teammates played for the New England Patriots before both transferring to the Bucs.

"He's one of the most unique people, as you know, just being around him. He's so positive," Brady told Kostek. "I think everybody wishes in their next life that they come back as Rob just because he's got such a great personality about him, just his way of being positive. He's a real high achiever. He's very competitive. I see the competitive nature, the determination. If you're down and out you want him with you."

