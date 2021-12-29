Candace Cameron Bure and Julie Gonzalo Lead Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' February Lineup (Exclusive)

Put on your detective hats because Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is dropping two new mysteries to kick-start 2022!

Candace Cameron Bure and Julie Gonzalo will lead two original movies in February for HMM, ET can exclusively reveal. Bure will star in the 18th installment of the popular Aurora Teagarden mystery franchise, which will reunite her with real-life daughter Natasha Bure, who plays a young Aurora, while Gonzalo will topline Cut, Color, Murder.

In Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder, which premieres Sunday, Feb. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, a murder investigation is reignited in a house that is considered haunted by the Lawrenceton locals and where years ago, Aurora (Bure) and Sally (Lexa Doig), as teenagers, discovered a body. Niall Matter and Marilu Henner also star.

Natasha Bure (right) stars as young Aurora in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' 'Haunted by Murder.' Crown Media

Gonzalo stars opposite Ryan McPartlin in Cut, Color, Murder, which debuts Sunday, Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The film kicks off when a beauty pageant creator is found dead, a savvy hairdresser works with the new detective in town and risks everything to clear the names of those she loves.

