Candace Cameron Bure Gets Candid About Sex Life After Backlash to Handsy Pic With Husband

Candace Cameron Bure is getting real about her sex life as a Christian woman. The Fuller House star discussed how she views sex during a recent appearance on the Confessions of a Crappy Christian podcast -- and addressed backlash to a recent handsy photo she shared on Instagram of herself with her husband.

The pic was posted by Candace in September, and showed her posing with her husband, Valeri Bure, on a bridge.

"At the very end of it, he had his arm draped around my shoulder, and then the very last picture he grabbed my boob," she explained on the podcast of how the photo came about. "And I said, 'Oh my gosh, this is so funny, can I please post this?'"

The post led to fans commenting things like "Oh that’s so inappropriate that you posted that as a Christian. You should be more modest," Candace recalled.

"I’ve been married for 24 years. I’m a Christian, my husband’s a Christian and I’m really proud that we’ve managed to stay married for 24 years. And the fact that we have fun and we flirt together, this is part of what makes our marriage work," she shared. "This is something to be celebrated as a Christian."

"Sex doesn’t stop once you get married. Sex is the blessing of marriage and I hate when Christians are like, no, you have to pretend like you’ve never had sex, and we only know that you’ve had sex three times because you’ve had three children," Candace said. "If we are to promise ourselves for one another and preach saving yourself for marriage, then sex needs to be celebrated within marriage."

The mom of three said becoming comfortable with her sexuality was something that took years.

"I lived in such a fear of 'Oh my gosh, I'm not supposed to be a sexual person, because I have to save myself. God is going to think negatively of me if I'm having sex or doing things or fooling around," she said. "There was such a shame culture on it that when I got married, I was like, I don’t know how to adjust my brain."

"For so many times, especially in the beginning, but for a few years, I would have sex with my husband thinking like, ‘Oh my gosh, is God looking at me and like is this bad?'" she added. "It’s very difficult to flip that switch. And it has taken years to work through it and then understand it and enjoy it and then embrace it. Now I embrace it so much that my kids are like, 'Mom, please stop talking about sex. Please stop.'"

