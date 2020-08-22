Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Person Who Criticized Lori Loughlin's Sentencing

"They should have 4 years each for the college kids that should have gotten in - ugh," an Instagram user wrote on ET's social media page. Cameron Bure politely responded with a sad emoji face.

The 44-year-old Fuller House star also posted a photo of herself on her Instagram, captioning the shot, "Just a reminder to always lift up others 💛✨ we could all use a little EXTRA encouragement these days."

Aside from two months in prison, Loughlin was also given two years of supervised release, a fine of $150,000 and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli also received two years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 and 250 hours of community service for his involvement in the scandal.

ET previously reported that Loughlin and Giannulli paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, 21-year-old Isabella and 20-year-old Olivia Jade, admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, though neither of them had ever participated in the sport. They initially pleaded not guilty to all charges leveled against them, claiming their payments were donations to the school and not bribes.

Meanwhile, Cameron Bure seemingly expressed support for Loughlin at the Kids' Choice Awards in March, declaring that a family "sticks together no matter what." In April, she and Jodie Sweetin were asked about Loughlin during an appearance on the Today show.

"It's too personal to us, and we would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend," Cameron Bure shared. "I've already said that we are family, and we stand by each other and pray for each other, and we'll always be there for each other."

