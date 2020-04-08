Cardi B Announces New Single With Megan Thee Stallion

Two of the biggest names in rap will release a new song on Friday! Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have collaborated on a new single, “WAP.”

The singers shared the exciting news on social media on Monday by posting the cover art for the song, which shows them standing back to back with identical poses and matching, intertwined hairstyles. The two are also wearing matching “WAP” earrings.

“WAP😛💦 @iamcardib and The Hot Girl Coach this Friday !!!” Megan captioned the post.

Cardi wrote, “Single droppin this Friday! WAP feat. @theestallion #Wap,” alongside her post.

The track marks Cardi’s first new music as a lead artist since she released “Press” in 2019.

Megan recently released another high-powered collaboration with her “Savage” remix, featuring Beyoncé.

Beyoncé was one of many celebrities who sent well-wishes to Megan following a scary recent incident, during which she suffered gunshot wounds to her feet.

Describing the shooting, which she said involved Tory Lanez, as the “worst experience of my life,” the musician said she had to undergo surgery to remove the bullets.

Beyoncé sent a bouquet of white flowers, and Megan shared a photo of the accompanying card, which read, "Queen, Sending You All My Love. God Bless, Beyoncé.”

