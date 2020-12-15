Cardi B Celebrates Offset's Birthday by Giving Him a Lap Dance

Cardi B is giving her husband some racy gifts for his birthday. Offset turned 29 on Monday, and his superstar wife showed him some love -- which she also shared in a number of steamy Instagram posts.

On Sunday, Cardi shared two videos to her Instagram story, the first featuring an adorable video of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.

The second post -- which was notably less family friendly -- showed Cardi in a curve-hugging grey bodysuit and twerking on Offset, upside down, while doing a handstand. Because it's the thought that counts.

The "WAP" rapper captioned the playful post, "It's my honey's birthdayyyyy!!!"

In case it was unclear exactly how Cardi planned to celebrated Offset's special day, she made it more clear with a post she shared to her story several hours later.

The post was a screenshot of a video chat with Offset, showing his smiling face, which Cardi captioned, "He know imma do him nice."

On Monday afternoon, Cardi posted a video to her Instagram page, with a special message for her love.

"Happy birthday Hubs ❤️I wish you many more," Cardi captioned the post. "I wish you more positivity, wisdom, health and for God to continue to keep you with a good heart. Thank you soo much for helping me these past months getting my business in line(somebody gotta be the mean 1😅) I❤️u .Lets turn it up tonight !!"

The video showed Cardi as she filmed herself, in her bra, in front of a mirror, before Offset stepped up behind her to kiss her neck and caress her chest.

Meanwhile, the couple's daughter -- who has her own Instagram account, run by Cardi -- posted a celebratory birthday video to commemorate the day, showing Offset holding Kulture in his arms she as chews on her pacifier.

"Happy Birthday daddy. Thank you for always taking me to target and saying yes when mommy says No 🥰" the adorable captioned read.

Following their reconciliation going public, Cardi admitted that she had missed Offset. "It's hard not to talk to your best friend. You know what I'm saying? It's really hard not to talk to your best friend," she said on Instagram Live.

She also admitted that there are issues in their relationship, noting that the pair are "two young motherf**kers that got married early. That's just what we are. We're no different than y'all's dysfunctional a** relationships." Their divorce case was dismissed in November.