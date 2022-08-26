Cardi B Fires Back After Twitter User Accuses Husband Offset of Cheating With Saweetie

Cardi B is hitting back at a Twitter user attacking her and her husband, Offset. On Wednesday, the Twitter user who identifies as a "Nicki Minaj connoisseur" and claimed to be her stylist, sent a slew of hateful messages toward Cardi.

The individual antagonized Cardi for hours before the rapper stepped in to respond when asked when she was going to pay up in one of her legal cases, specifically a lawsuit from 2020 related to a bar fight that turned physical.

"Why you lying on me and those girls for I have a open case EVERYTHING IS PUBLIC offering money will not benefit me and actually get me in real trouble for making up anything cause you decided to come for me after coming out of jail for stealing 3K worth of clothes," Cardi tweeted in response.

Why you lying on me and those girls for I have a open case EVERYTHING IS PUBLIC offering money will not benefit me and actually get me in real trouble you making up anything cause you decided to come for me after coming out of jail for stealing 3k worth of clothes https://t.co/bKMW1jzdLi — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 24, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, she denied that anyone involved in the case stole clothes from the other.

When the Twitter user brought up Offset and his criminal record -- which consists of a few minor drug offenses and weapon possession charges -- the 29-year-old brushed off their comments.

"Ouuuuuu my man got a couple weed charges and gun charges cause he ain’t no P***y and was a hustler," she continued. "Rather d*ck slinging then taking P***y from b***hes ….you bringing my n***a up trying to get me mad …LETS NOT TALK ABOUT HUSBANDS NOW."

Ouuuuuu my man got a couple weed charges and gun charges cause he ain’t no Pussy and was a hustler …rather dick slinging then taking Pussy from bitches ….you bringing my nikka up trying to get me mad …LETS NOT TALK ABOUT HUSBANDS NOW https://t.co/44pG3kE7eO — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 24, 2022

The phrase "Let's not talk about husbands" began trending on Twitter as fans assumed the comment was in reference to Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, who was recently sentenced to three years of probation and one year of home confinement for failing to register as a sex offender.

Petty's sex offender registration is a result of a 1994 case, when then 16-year-old Jennifer Hough reported that Petty allegedly raped her at knifepoint. Petty, who was also 16 at the time, was charged with first-degree rape. He initially denied the accusations, before pleading guilty to attempted rape. He served more than four years in prison and was ordered to register as a sex offender.

Cardi, who has previously locked horns with Minaj, seemed to buy into the user's unverified claim that they worked with the other rapper. When they accused Offset of cheating on Cardi with Saweetie, who previously dated fellow Migos member Quavo, Cardi accused the Twitter user of making up lies about her "with no receipts."

"No baby you lying!" Cardi wrote. "You makin crazy lies starting sh*t and putting female rappers in it WIT NO RECEIPTS, no blog ever spoke on this all of a sudden you come out of jail 5 days ago and you made up lied for 2 hours wit NO RECEIPTS!"

No baby you lying ! You makin crazy lies starting shit and putting female rappers in it WIT NO RECEIPTS,no blog ever spoke on this all of a sudden you come out of jail 5 days ago and you made up for lied in 2 hours wit NO RECEIPTS! https://t.co/0DL8Id6qqQ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 24, 2022

Later, as the drama died down, the rapper blasted another user for accusing her of responding to the back-and-forth as a PR stunt. "Girl you defending a n***a that went on live claiming you was paying b***hes to have threesomes wit you and your trick," Cardi wrote. "Let a n***a fight his own battle that he started! I'm the bad guy and I need stunts when n***as come at me 24/7."

Talkin about I need PR stunts …girl you defending a nikka that went on live claiming you was paying bitches to have threesomes wit you and your trick ….Let a nikka fight his own battle that he started ! Im the bad guy and I need stunts when Nikkas come at me 24/7 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 24, 2022

Offset, who recently filed a lawsuit with his former record label, Quality Control, has yet to publicly comment on the accusations.