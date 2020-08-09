Cardi B Fires Back at Candace Owens After She Calls Her an 'Illiterate Rapper'

Cardi B and Candace Owens feuded on social media over the weekend, when the 27-year-old rapper hit back at the 31-year-old conservative commentator over a video in which Owens called Cardi's recent interview with presidential candidate Joe Biden an "insult" to Black people.

It all started on Sunday when Owens tweeted a video of herself on The Ben Shapiro Show, in which she accused both Biden and Bernie Sanders of pandering to Black people by conducting interviews with Cardi. Owens repeatedly called Cardi "illiterate."

"It is demeaning. It is pandering. It is ridiculous," Owens said of the interviews, also calling Cardi's questions "ridiculous." "She had no idea what she was doing, yet both Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden made the time to speak with her because they believe Black people are stupid."

"There are way more intellectual Black Democrats you could've sat down with, yet you chose an illiterate rapper because that's what she is -- she's illiterate," she continued.

Since most black people didn’t have the spine to admit that @benshapiro was 100% correct about @iamcardib and how her music and platform contributes to the disintegration of black culture and values...here you go. #WAP #SundaySpecial pic.twitter.com/q5QxxX9G4e — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 6, 2020

Cardi -- who has spoken before about English not being her first language -- fired back on Twitter, writing in part, "Yes you are right I have the number 1 song & I have a huge platform and I can make millions go vote to get the MAN THAT USED YOU. I don't want to argue with you Candace I really don't have the time. I honestly just feel sorry for you."

"& you are encouraging millions to vote for a man who laugh Everytime a black men gets killed by a cop and tell millions of Americans to drink bleach," she continued. "Trump didn't even have you talking at the Republican convention. He thinks you're dumb. MASA did you dirty but you mad at me?"

Right they use her ass and they don’t even have the decency to put her in the Republican convention.She have a huge platform have Trump sat with her?gave her a interview? That’s the least he could do ? NO ? Ooo ok https://t.co/zZbCabnIXV — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 7, 2020

Owens then claimed she turned down making an appearance at the Republican National Convention and also mocked Cardi for asking Biden about lowering taxes while also wanting free universal healthcare. "When you stick to music, you can get left alone. When you dabble in politics, you will get called out for platforming ignorance," she wrote.

Cardi clarified that she wanted her taxes to go to causes she cares about, like education.

"Well paying taxes is something that as much as I hate it's a reality," she replied. "I will always have to pay ...but I rather my tax money go to free education then police funding ....Use my money on something USEFUL. Your president use our tax money to fund his empty campaign runs."

Cardi and Owens eventually took the feud to Instagram Live.

"Why wouldn't Joe Biden sit down with me?" Cardi asked. "I have millions of followers and I pay millions in taxes … I'm heard all around the word. The same way I get people to pop their p***y and have a good time and make them feel like a bad b**ch -- I can also encourage millions of followers to go vote."

"I don't know what Black man broke your heart … that you hate your kind so much," she added.

Later, Cardi shared a video of Owens' husband appearing to listen to her latest hit song, "WAP," at a boat party.

"I seriously don't even know how me and Candice [sic] started arguing," she wrote. "Just a couple of weeks ago her man was playing Wap in his Trump boat party!? I hate arguing wit people. Since I got new followers here STREAM WAP."

As for Owens, she felt she walked away the winner in the feud.

"She is still tweeting about me," she wrote alongside a Photoshopped picture of her dunking on the rapper. "I broke @iamcardib."

"To those asking -- no, I was not invited to speak at Cardi B's funeral," she also tweeted.

I seriously don’t even know how me and Candice started arguing 🧐Just a couple of weeks ago her man was playing Wap in his Trump boat party !?I hate arguing wit people .Since I got new followers here STREAM WAP.Its Endorse my Melania ! pic.twitter.com/pLUSHlem0h — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 7, 2020

She is still tweeting about me.

I broke @iamcardib. pic.twitter.com/DvNQKiSzss — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 7, 2020

Meanwhile, for more on Cardi's conversation with Biden last month in which she advocated for racial equality, free college and healthcare, watch the video below.