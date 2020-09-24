Cardi B Says Her 'DMs Are Flooded' After Offset Split: 'I Could Date Any Man I Want'

Cardi B is sticking to her decision to divorce Offset. The 27-year-old rapper reportedly went live on her OnlyFans account on Wednesday night, and addressed her split from the Migos member and her new life as a single woman.

"You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because, at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave," she told viewers on the subscription-based service, according to multiple reports. "I didn't wait until he cheated on me again. I didn't wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave."

Cardi was adamant that she is single by choice. "I could date any man I want," she declared. "My DMs are flooded. I don’t actually want to date nobody. I’m so focused on my business that it’s crazy."

A few days after filing for divorce, the "WAP" emcee took to Instagram Live to explain why she decided to split from 28-year-old Offset, who is the father of her 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.

"I wanted to let y'all know I have not shed not one tear," she told fans. "Every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so f**ked up and it hits the media, I'm always crying, always sad because I don't like that type of sh*t. This time, I wasn't crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that sh*t that ever happened before. It's not because of cheating. I'm seeing people be like, 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a whole f**king complete lie. That's the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that's bullsh*t."

"I just got tired of f**king arguing," Cardi added. "I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it's just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I'd rather just leave."

A hearing for Cardi and Offset's divorce has been set for Nov. 4.