Cardi B Says Thierry Mugler Was One of the First Designers to Take a Chance on Her in Heartfelt Tribute

Cardi B is paying tribute to the late Thierry Mugler with a sweet message.

On Tuesday, the rapper took to Instagram to honor the French designer after news of his death broke on Sunday. She shared photos of the two together, highlighting the designs she sported from Mugler and revealing that he was one of the first big names to "take a major chance on her" when her career began to take off.

Cardi famously wore archival Mugler designs during the 2019 GRAMMY Awards, when her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, earned her the award for Best Rap Album. She wore an avant-garde shell dress from the designer's iconic fall 1995 couture collection on the red carpet, donned a crystal-embroidered tiger-print jumpsuit with a removable giant crinoline skirt from that same year during her performance of "Money," and wore an off-the-shoulder gown with fringed gloves from 1997 for the remainder of the show.

"Mr. Mugler was one of the FIRST designers to take a major chance on me, allowing me to wear one of his ICONIC archive pieces for my Grammy red carpet look in 2019," the rapper wrote in her heartfelt tribute. "Over the years me, him and Kollin created even more fashion moments but nothing tops being able to finally meet him in person last year in Paris at his museum exhibit. It's so crazy because I was second-guessing if I should go the whole time leading up to that trip. I had just given birth to my son like three weeks prior and wasn't feeling 100% like myself but something in my spirit kept saying 'GO.'"

"Maybe God knew that if I didn't go then I may have never had the opportunity to thank him for everything he did and the doors he opened for me," she added. "Mr. Mugler was still putting his foot on necks at 73 years old!!! A true inspiration for all of us."

Mugler was beloved by many in the entertainment and fashion industry with his looks worn on red carpets, runways and the big and small screens. His forward-thinking fashion struck a chord in the industry in '80s and '90s and were worn by the likes of Demi Moore, Sharon Stone, David Bowie, George Michael and more, with Tyra Banks and Cindy Crawford among the top models of the time to wear his designs on the runway.

Although he officially retired from fashion in the early aughts, stars like Beyoncé, Robin Wright, Nicole Kidman, Lady Gaga, Megan Fox and Miley Cyrus have all rocked his ensembles.

Mugler's death comes less than a week after the fashion world mourned the loss of another icon in the industry, André Leon Talley.