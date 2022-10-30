Cardi B Shares Adorable Photos of Her Son Wave and Hints at Wanting Baby No. 3

Cardi B has babies on the brain! On Sunday, the proud mom shared photos of her and Offset’s 1-year-old son, Wave -- and hinted at wanting another child.

“My son so fire….I can’t wait to get business finish [sic] and have my third,” the 30-year-old rapper wrote on Twitter.

Along with the tweet, the "Tomorrow 2" rapper shared a series of pictures of little Wave smiling for the camera. Showing off his style, Cardi and Offset’s baby boy rocked a powder blue puffer coat, jeans and a grey hat.

My son so fire 🔥❤️….I can’t wait to get business finish and have my third pic.twitter.com/Usth7PWgNv — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 30, 2022

Adding extra cuteness, little Wave made different faces in each picture.

Cardi and Offset, who tied the knot in 2017, welcomed their little boy in September 2021. The couple, who are also parents of 4-year-old Kulture, threw their son a lavish bash in honor of his milestone birthday.

Wave’s parents celebrated him with a car-themed first birthday party. Shortly after the party, Offset appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and dished on why he and his wife go all out when it comes to their kid’s parties.

"We do it big for our kids," he said. "We love our kids,” he told Jimmy Fallon.

"We want to have a good time and bring our family together," Offset explained. "We travel a lot, we be gone a lot, so we bring our family together, make it a big celebration for the kid. Even though he's only one, you know, at the end of the day, we went through life, and we didn't have the opportunities."

Although their children get to experience the lavish lifestyle, their parents are still keeping them humble. In an interview in July, Cardi opened up about the lessons she plans on teaching their children when it comes to their wealth.

"They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don’t ever feel like, ‘I’m going to get it because I’m Cardi and Offset’s kid,'" she told Vogue Singapore. "They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets."

She added, "Even though my kids are well-off, I want them to know that when you work for things and achieve it, it’s more respected—especially when people see that you bust your a** for it.”