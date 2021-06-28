Cardi B Shares Cute New Pics of Daughter Kulture and Husband Offset Cradling Her Baby Bump

Cardi B is ecstatic about growing her little family!

Just one day after making a surprise announcement at the 2021 BET Awards that she and husband Offset are expecting their second child together, the 28-year-old rapper took to Instagram to share pics from a new maternity photo shoot.

In a post dedicated to Offset, Cardi thanked everyone for "the congrats and well wishes" after hearing the exciting news about baby No. 2.

"We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing," she gushed. "Our home feels so blissful and very busy 😩but we are ready and so happy!!"

Another pic features Cardi and Offset's 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, adorably placing her hand over her mama's baby bump.

"I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart...just like me and Henny 😩," Cardi captioned it. "But one thing for sure is they'll have each other’s back like no one else ever will 🙏🏽🙏🏽"

In case you missed it, Cardi revealed her pregnancy while performing with Offset's hip-hop group, Migos, at the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. The "WAP" rapper sported a blinged-out bodysuit that perfectly highlighted her burgeoning belly.

Migos hinted to ET ahead of the show that they all had something big in store for the performance. "The most electrifying show on Earth," Quavo teased. "The Migos are going to break the stage."

"We're coming with everything, diamonds hitting," added Offset, who called Cardi a "boss."

Offset also recently marveled over his wife during a special Father's Day appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the interview, the 29-year-old rapper opened up to guest host Stephen "tWitch" Boss about what Cardi usually does to celebrate the holiday. Offset is also dad to Jordan, 11, Kalea, 6, and Kody, 6, from previous relationships.

"She usually surprises me with an expensive gift, man. That's how it usually goes," he shared. "She always just give me love... My other kids who ain't hers... [she] gives them love the same way. It's a beautiful thing."

Hear more in the video below.