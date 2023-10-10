Carey Mulligan Confirms She Welcomed Baby No. 3 With Marcus Mumford

Carey Mulligan has officially confirmed the new addition to her family with Marcus Mumford.

For an interview with Vogue for the publication's November cover story, the Promising Young Woman star brought baby No. 3 -- whose exact age and sex has yet to be made public -- to a coffee shop in London to meet with the interviewer.

The article notes that Mulligan was six weeks postpartum at the time of the interview and the actress walked into "a London coffee shop with a bemused gesture at the yellow diaper-leak stain streaked across her blouse."

"Here I am, ready for Vogue," Mulligan reportedly said before telling her baby, "I'm going to change you, and then we're going to find Mum another shirt."

Speaking of her family life, Mulligan referred to her day-to-day schedule as "very normal," saying she's busy with "school runs, Sunday lunches” and other "tricky logistics."

Mulligan and Mumford tied the knot in 2012 and have largely kept their relationship and family life private. In addition to their third baby, the couple shares daughter Evelyn Grace, 7, and son Wilfred, 5.

"Marcus is the only thing that's mine that I can keep totally away," Mulligan told Vogue of their marriage in 2015, "so I try to."

Mulligan confirmed she was pregnant with baby No. 3 in January when she debuted her baby bump at the American Film Institute Awards luncheon.