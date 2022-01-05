Carmen Electra on If She Would Ever Join ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Cast

Carmen Electra isn't ruling out a return to reality TV. The 49-year-old actress and model, who starred in MTV's 2004 reality show 'Til Death Do Us Part: Carmen and Dave with her then-husband Dave Navarro, took to Instagram on Tuesday to respond to a meme that placed her as a potential cast member on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"Wait, Carmen Electra joining #RHOBH as Garcelle’s friend would be very interesting tho…," the user wrote alongside two photos of Electra hanging out with RHOBH cast member, Garcelle Beauvais, both in the '90s and in more recent years.

"Would be funnnn," Electra replied, leading to an excited response from the account holder who wrote, "OMG, yes!!!"

Several other fans echoed the user's sentiment, calling for Electra to join the long-running reality TV series, with one commenter writing, "@bravoandy make 👏 this 👏 happen 👏 please 👏and 👏 thank you 💋 💋." Another speculated on the tea Electra could bring to the show, given some of her past, high-profile relationships, including Prince, Dave Navarro and Dennis Rodman.

"THIS!!!! ♥️ I loved her reality show with then husband Dave Navarro," the user wrote. "And she could spill the tea about dating Prince and Dennis Rodman. 😂"

While fans are excited about the possibility of Electra joining the reality series, a source tells ET that the TV personality has not filmed with the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The source notes that production is halfway through shooting this season, and the source has no knowledge of talks between producers and Electra to join the Bravo series.

Though Electra isn't on the roster for the show's upcoming 12th season, RHOBH did add Sanela Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino to the cast.

Jenkins will make her debut as a full-time Housewife alongside returning Wives and fellow diamond holders Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff, making it the first time in RHOBH history that the show will feature eight Housewives.

For more on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, check out the video below.