Carrie Ann Inaba Shares Support for Julianne Hough Following Brooks Laich Split (Exclusive)

Carrie Ann Inaba feels for Julianne Hough amid her split from husband Brooks Laich. The couple announced on Friday that they were separating after nearly three years of marriage.

Inaba chatted with ET's Keltie Knight about the upcoming 15-year Dancing with the Stars anniversary, but took a moment to send a message to her "sister."

"I'm really sad. I get how relationships go up and down -- Look at me! Three engagements, that's me!" Inaba said with a laugh. "You have to follow your heart because life is once, that we remember, and it's so hard to be married in the spotlight and then break up."

"I wasn't even married and it was so hard to break up with my exes, so I get that," Inaba explained. "All I want to say to Julianne is that I love you and I support you. Anything you need, I'm right here. I'm your sister, always. Judges sisters!"

Hough and the 36-year-old hockey player announced their separation in a joint statement.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," the pair told People. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Inaba, meanwhile, was previously engaged to boyfriend Jesse Sloan in 2011 before ending their engagement a year in 2012. In December 2016, she and actor Robb Derringer got engaged after a few months of dating. They called things off in September 2017.

