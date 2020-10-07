Carrie Underwood Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary With Husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have been together for a decade! The 37-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate the 10 years she and the former NHL player have been married.

Underwood's sweet post featured throwback pics of her and Fisher, 40, as teenagers. The "Love Wins" singer began her caption by writing to her and Fisher's younger selves.

"Hey you two crazy kids. Believe it or not, some day you both will become (slightly) less awkward, you’ll grow up to have pretty cool jobs, you’ll meet backstage at some girl’s concert, fall in love, get married, have two amazing boys, and live happily ever after!" she wrote of their two kids, Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1.

Underwood went on to call her 10-year marriage with Fisher "pretty incredible."

"Here’s to many many more...without the bowl cuts!" she quipped. "I love you and I thank the good Lord that He brought those two kids together! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!!!!!!!!!!"

The loving post comes after the couple got candid about how they work to maintain their relationship in Mike and Carrie: God & Country, a web series.

"We learn from each other, and we have spirited discussions about things that we disagree on," Underwood said. "But at the end of the day, we love each other very much."

"That's where our faith comes in too," Fisher added. "I think it gives us a center ground, where that's the most important thing in anything."

