Carrie Underwood Rocks Bejeweled Shorts on CMT Music Awards Red Carpet -- See the Pics!

The country star -- who reigns as the most-awarded artist in CMT history -- walked the red carpet in a sparkly two-piece fit by Dolce & Gabbana that showed off her toned legs.

The entire look was bedazzled with Swarovski crystals, from the cropped tail coat, which featured an epic train, to Underwood's dazzling shorts. The Denim & Rhinestones singer opted to let the outfit do the talking, wearing her long, blonde locks in a low ponytail. Underwood couples the look with a matching crystal clutch, metallic heels and some bling -- with the CMT nominee sporting a pair of gorgeous diamond earrings and some glitzy jewels on her fingers.

Underwood has a total of 25 CMT wins to her name, with another nomination for Video of the Year at this year's awards. She's also set to take the stage during the ceremony, for what's sure to be a show-stopping performance.

The singer's fellow Video of the Year nominee, Blake Shelton, recently opened up to ET about why he thinks the CMT Music Awards "means more" than your typical awards show -- and it all boils down to the fans.

"Our industry, there’s so many under-the-table political things going on, it’s always nice to win any award, but when you know for sure [that] fans took the time and they voted for you, then that means the world."

"I love being able to be a part of a show like that because I just feel like they have more credibility to me," he added. "Those are the people buying the music, they should have a say in who they give their trophies to!"

The 2023 CMT Music Awards airs live on CBS and is streaming on Paramount+. For more coverage of the big event, including all of the night's winners, keep checking back with ETonline.