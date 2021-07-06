Carson Daly Shares Stunning New Pics From Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Wedding

The 48-year-old TV host took to Instagram on Tuesday, posting four new snapshots from the nuptials that took place on July 3, 2021 at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. Daly officiated the ceremony and pronounced Stefani and Shelton man and wife.

"Here comes the bride…so honored to get to marry two of my favorite people on earth," Daly captioned the new post. "May God bless you guys in this new chapter of your lives. We love you!"

As ET previously reported, Daly's involvement in the wedding is especially meaningful, as he's been a longtime friend to the couple and has witnessed their romance blossom from the beginning. As host of The Voice, Daly was on set when Shelton and Stefani first met as coaches on the singing competition series, and sparked an interest in one another back in 2015.

While speaking with the Today show's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie back in January, Daly joked with Stefani about why he initially advised her to keep things platonic with Shelton.

"Five years ago, when you started to date Blake, you'll remember this, we went back to your house, your old house in L.A., and I sat you and Blake down in the kitchen," Daly recalled. "I said, 'You guys, pump the brakes. This is not good. This is not going to work.'"

"I looked at Gwen, and I said, 'You're much, much too good for this guy. You're smart. You're intelligent. You're one of my oldest friends. And then there's Blake,'" he added with a laugh.

As for Shelton and Stefani's wedding day attire, the newlyweds both sported looks that highlighted their signature style.

The No Doubt rocker wore a custom Vera Wang Haute silk georgette gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline, fitted bodice and a high low tulle skirt, accessorizing with gold bangles, sparkling earrings and a cross necklace.

Shelton, meanwhile, opted for a black tuxedo jacket over a white shirt, black vest and white bow tie. Staying true to his country roots, he ditched formal tuxedo pants for blue jeans.

Watch the video below for more on their special day: