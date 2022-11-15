Casey Anthony Tells Her Side of the Story in Gripping Trailer for Peacock's 'Where the Truth Lies' Docuseries

Casey Anthony is telling her side of the story for the first time on camera in Peacock's limited series, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, since her trial and 2011 acquittal.

Premiering Nov. 29, the three-part docuseries puts Anthony front and center as she directly addresses the biggest questions surrounding the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2008, and the aftermath that followed. The series, according to Peacock, is told through Anthony's account of the infamous investigation, trial and impact, as she speaks to the speculation surrounding her actions at the time, her demeanor in the courtroom and her time spent in prison.

With interviews conducted over the course of six months, Where the Truth Lies touches on key questions, from why Anthony waited 31 days to report her daughter missing to whether she did everything in her power to protect her daughter. But, as friends share in the trailer, they believe public perception that Anthony had no desires to be a mother and other damning allegations did not align with "the Casey that [they] knew." One close confidante argued in the trailer that Anthony "loved that child."

"I lied," an emotional Anthony, now 36, says in the closing moments of the trailer in perhaps one of the most gripping moments of all. "But no one asked, 'Why?'"

Watch the trailer for Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, which was made independent of any oversight from Anthony, below.

"Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media convinced of her guilt," said Alexandra Dean, showrunner and director of Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies. "Casey had never given an in-depth or on-camera interview explaining her actions until now, and as a filmmaker and journalist, my interest was in getting closer to the unbiased truth by hearing all sides of the story -- from opposing voices to Casey herself."

"While having access to Casey was critical, it was even more important that we had complete editorial control over the outcome of the reporting we did," Dean said, emphasizing that she and the producers did not give Anthony any control of the narrative for the series. "Casey did not see or give notes on the film. What emerges over the course of multiple interviews recorded over six months, is a startling psychological portrait of Casey Anthony and a complete narrative of what she says happened to her daughter weighed against multiple sources of potential evidence. I believe the result will surprise many, and cause the American public to look at this story in a new light."

Peacock

Anthony's infamous 2011 trial made headlines, and she was eventually found not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child and aggravated child abuse, though she was convicted of four counts of lying to police (two of which were later overturned).

In a 2017 interview with the Associated Press, Anthony said she understood why some people believe her to be guilty.

"Based off what was in the media, I understand the reasons people feel about me," she said at the time. "I understand why people have the opinions that they do."

Anthony insisted in the interview that she still doesn't know what happened to Caylee.

"I'm still not even certain as I stand here today about what happened," she said. "Everyone has their theories, I don't know. As I stand here today I can't tell you one way or another. The last time I saw my daughter I believed she was alive and was going to be OK, and that's what was told to me."

Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies premieres Tuesday, Nov. 29 on Peacock.