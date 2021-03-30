Catelynn Lowell Shares the Only Reason She'd Rewatch Her '16 And Pregnant' Episode (Exclusive)

Catelynn Lowell doesn't mind being an open book on Teen Mom OG, but that doesn't mean she wants to watch the MTV series.

"We've done this show for so long that now we don't watch it, no," Catelynn tells ET's Deidre Behar of how she and husband Tyler Baltierra handle having their lives on reality TV. "We haven't for a while. Just because it's like, we lived it and we are so open and honest that it's like, we're not going to relive all of this stuff again."

Catelynn says that she and Tyler decided to stop watching the show in an effort to not second guess what they chose to share with viewers.

"I think some things are painful, obviously there's a lot of joy too, but I think also when you start to constantly watch yourself all the time then you will want to start tweaking things about yourself also. Like, 'Oh, maybe I shouldn't have shared that,' or, 'Dang, I really shouldn't have done this or said that,'" she explains. "It's like, 'No, I would rather just be 100 percent authentic because that's how people connect.'"

One pivotal episode which Catelynn has never been able to view is a 2009 episode of 16 and Pregnant in which Catelynn and Tyler make the difficult decision to place their daughter, Carly, up for adoption. Though she's never seen the episode after it aired, Catelynn does want to rewatch it some day with Carly by her side.

"When I am older and Carly is in her 20s or 30s, I'm blessed to be able to have a copy of my 16 and Pregnant episode that I can show her to... I mean, right there is like, I don't even have to say too much," Catelynn says. "We can watch it. Then I can answer questions that she has because it was so 100 percent real. I still haven't been able to watch my 16 and Pregnant. I can't do it."

Catelynn has continued to remain authentic with what she shares with the MTV cameras. The pregnant mother of three has suffered two miscarriages, opening up about both during her time on Teen Mom OG.

"I've shared both of those experiences, and I just think it's important because a lot of women don't talk about it," Catelynn says. "I feel like the more open you are, it helps people not feel alone."

Catelynn is currently 17 weeks pregnant and due to give birth to her fourth baby girl on Sept. 2. She shares that she and Tyler have picked out a "Z" name.

"As of now, I'm like this will be our last child," she says of completing her family. "That means I've carried four children biologically. I feel like it'll feel complete and my body is cut off, it's done."

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, while 16 And Pregnant airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.