Catherine O'Hara Wins First Golden Globe for 'Schitt's Creek'

O'Hara, who was never nominated at the Golden Globes before this year, took home the award for her thrilling performance as Moira Rose, a former soap star with a penchant for fabulous outfits.

During O'Hara's virtual acceptance speech, she and her husband, Bo Welch, took part in a comedy gag where he played off what was presumed to be "play-off" music as she was saying her thanks to the Schitt's Creek crew and intentionally made it difficult to hear her.

O'Hara congratulated her fellow nominees for being on the shortlist and expressed that she was "happily and seriously indebted" to Daniel and Eugene Levy, both Globe nominees.

"From Day 1, they treated me like something like this might happen," she said. "They created an inspiring, funny, beautiful family love story in which they let me wear a hundred wigs and speak like an alien. From the first read-through where no one had to fake a laugh to the final day on set where everybody, except me, couldn't hold back their tears. It's an experience I will forever hold dear to my heart. And I'm proud to be part of their family."

As O'Hara continued on with her speech, the "play-off" music began to play via her husband's phone and she pretended to rush through the rest of her kudos, breaking out into song to close it all out.

