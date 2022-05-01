CBS Pulls 'FBI' Finale in Light of Texas Shooting Tragedy

CBS pulled Tuesday’s planned season finale of FBI following the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The network announced the news via Deadline after an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school earlier in the day.

The season finale episode, titled "Prodigal Son," focuses on the robbery of a hoard of automatic weapons. The team discovers that one of the suspects is a classmate of Special Agent Jubal’s sons, who is reluctant to cooperate with the investigation.

At the moment, FBI is the only show to announce a change in schedule because of the shooting. The spinoffs -- FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International -- will still air their season finales on Tuesday.

Celebrities like LeBron James, Kylie Jenner, Chrissy Metz and many more took to social media Tuesday afternoon to express their shock at what happened in Texas and their prayers for the families affected by the senseless shooting. Get more updates here.